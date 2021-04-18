Good to grow junior golf

The success and sustainability of any sport depends on the foundation at junior programmes. However, sports federations alone can’t sustain these programmes, considering the structures and finances involved, among other things.

That is why the vital role played by the corporate world in sports development through sponsorship, among other financial engagements, can’t be overemphasised.

Prime Bank’s initiative for a joint venture with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) and Kenya Golf Union (KGU) has seen junior golf benefit for the past five years. And on Friday, the bank’s golf manager, Jesse Mungai, handed over Sh1.022 million, part of last year’s contribution, to JFG president Larry Ngala for junior golf development. That brought the total amount the bank has spent on the initiative since 2015 to Sh5.5 milion.

Develop the game

The funds are raised through a visa card given for free to golfers. Prime Bank, in turn, renews the cards for free at an annual fee of Sh 2,000, the proceeds which go towards the programme. While JGF has used some of the funds to train coaches, whom it uses to conduct clinics besides buying equipment and organising tournaments, JGF and KGU should do more.

That is why the “Junior golf for schools” programme, which was launched last year targeting public schools outside Nairobi in Kakamega, Kisumu, Mombasa, Machakos, Kisii and Kericho must be sustained at all costs.

These development programmes are long overdue and KGU must step up its efforts to develop the game that is still considered a reserve for the rich. There is a need for more juniors outside golf clubs taking up the sport if the country is to be successful in it. The current set-up where those playing golf are either children of club members or workers isn’t good.