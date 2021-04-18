Good to grow junior golf

Editorial

  • The Junior golf for schools programme, which was launched last year, must be sustained at all costs.
  • Kenya Golf Union (KGU) must step up its efforts to develop the game that is still considered a reserve for the rich.

The success and sustainability of any sport depends on the foundation at junior programmes. However, sports federations alone can’t sustain these programmes, considering the structures and finances involved, among other things.

