Good step, Kenya Power

Kenya Power is seeking to increase the number of postpaid customers taking their own meter readings by 55,000 in this financial year as it moves to address complaints from customers' overestimated electricity bills.

The company currently has 2.1 million customers on post-paid billing while 6.8 million customers are on pre-paid billing, and the shift to self-reading of meters is a step in the right direction as it will help to address the thorny issue of estimated bills.

Power users have for long complained that the company slaps them with huge power bills way beyond their monthly electricity use.

On the other hand, the firm has long maintained that the practice is not only legal but logical and economical as it does not have enough meter readers.

The company is also rapidly rolling out smart meters and aims at replacing all the analogue meters being used by its post-paid customers with smart ones within the next three years.

Kenya Power, therefore, should accelerate the rollout of smart meters for all its postpaid customers and also step up the adoption of prepaid ones.

This will address billing complaints as consumers will be able to better track their power consumption patterns and be billed appropriately.

Amid these changes, the livelihoods of thousands of meter readers could be on the line as their roles get automated.

Therefore, while Kenya Power could do with lower operational costs, the company should strive to redeploy affected meter readers to carry out other tasks within the organisation.

This will help to save the jobs of thousands of breadwinners in a tough economy.

The firm should, however, not stop at addressing billing complaints, but also enhance the reliability of supply.

Admittedly, the company has made positive steps towards achieving a stable power supply, including setting up a live line maintenance lab.