Good news on US visas

There is finally some good news for Kenyans frustrated by visa application delays at the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

It has come pretty early in the tenure of new Ambassador Margaret Whitman and is a possible indication of what promises to be a quick and practical resolution of bureaucratic hitches.

Expediting the issuance of visas is a godsend for some of the applicants who had been given long waiting periods for interview slots.

Some had been ridiculously invited to appear for interviews several years after the events or occasions for which they intended to travel, would have long lapsed.

Travel between the two countries should be eased as part of the efforts to enhance mutual relations.

But while Americans are able to apply online for Kenyan visas and pick them up at the airport, Kenyans have had it terribly rough.

The principle of diplomatic quid pro quo has not prevailed.

The American Embassy on Friday announced the addition of four visa categories that can be renewed without an interview.

Following Ambassador Whitman’s pledge to reduce the non-immigrant visa interview appointments backlog, a waiver has been extended to cover student and airline staff visas.

This is in addition to tourist or business applications that had been granted an exemption.

Since her arrival, Ms Whitman has been on a charm offensive, determined to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries.

She had promised Kenyans that they would no longer have to wait for a year to get a visa to travel to the US.

The top envoy had declared the situation unacceptable and vowed to fix it, and has kept her word.

Kenyans have been complaining not only about the long wait for the document but also about having to cough up non-refundable application fees.