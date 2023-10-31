Good news for tourism

The completion of a major infrastructure project for the coastal region is good news as the festive approaches. Having the Dongo Kundu bypass, which connects Mombasa and Kwale using three bridges, comes as a huge relief to the regular Likoni Channel crossing user. It will also ease the transportation of tourists between Mombasa Island and the mainland.

Its opening in the next month is seen as a potential game changer in the tourism industry, especially on the South Coast, which is expected to turn around the fortunes of those involved in the entire value chain. They include hotel owners, tour operators, suppliers and petty traders selling curios and artefacts.

But as the tourism sector beams with joy, it is bad news for the Kenya Ferry Service, which is staring at a record revenue dip. Motorists will prefer to avoid the inconvenience of long queues to board the ferries.

South Coast tourism sites attract thousands of visitors. Not many will choose to cross the channel by ferry. The 6,000 motor vehicles and 300,000 pedestrians crossing the Likoni Channel by ferry daily bring in millions of shillings, which the firm stands to lose.

Every one of the three bridges will play a vital role in tourism because of the scenic views they offer road users. The bypass will provide direct access to Moi International Airport and the SGR Miritini Terminus, which are pivotal in the tourism and hospitality industry. It will be ready well ahead of its expected completion date of March next year.

Dongo Kundu Bypass should be a major motivation for the tourism sector to attract more visitors and enhance earnings.