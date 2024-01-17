Good news for farmers

There is some good news for the South Rift grain basket and other maize growing regions. The dream of better yields is about to be realised after nearly two decades of fighting the devastating Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease. This has been a deadly impediment to increasing the yields of this national staple.

The unveiling of a maize variety that is tolerant to the disease promises to put an end to an era of heavy losses. There is nothing as frustrating as putting a lot of energy into cultivating farms and planting the crop only to see it ravaged by the disease.

With this new seed comes a double package of its high-yields and resilience to the horrible scourge for maize farmers. Unlike the North Rift, the southern region has suffered a decline in maize production due to the rampant disease.

Besides turning around the farmers’ fortunes, a boost in maize production will help to reduce reliance on imports from the neighbouring countries. Indeed, the Rift Valley can produce enough food crops for domestic consumption and a surplus for export.

According to reliable statistics, agriculture accounts for 20 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and contributes 27 per cent through its linkages with other sectors.

It also provides 40 per cent of the total employment. It also employs 70 per cent of the rural population. It is, therefore, crucial to enhance food sufficiency by addressing the endemic challenges. They include diseases and pests such those affecting maize farmers. Others include the high costs of farm inputs and poor prices and lack of ready markets.