Good news for counties

By appointing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to act as the CS in all the ministries, President William Ruto may just have averted a financial crisis that has been looming in the counties.

This emerged after the President fired nearly his entire Cabinet, except Mr Mudavadi, who holds the Foreign Affairs portfolio. The decision to retain Mr Mudavadi is proving essential following the realisation that constitutionally, there are certain functions that the Principal Secretaries, whom the President had entrusted with the responsibility, cannot carry out.

President Ruto sacked the CSs, including the National Treasury chief, following the anti-tax protests that forced him to decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024. The National Treasury CS prepares the annual cash disbursement schedule following the enactment of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill.

The Constitution stipulates that the counties’ share of national revenue must be transferred to them without any undue delay. The release of funds can now be expedited with Mr Mudavadi acting as the Treasury CS.

As the President goes about filling the vacant positions, giving him an opportunity for a fresh start, government operations must continue. They include transferring funds to the counties, which can only be executed by the National Treasury CS.

The 47 counties are a means through which public resources are channelled for national development. The unlocking of the preparation of this year’s cash disbursement is welcome. Indeed, the last cash transfer for the current financial year, ending June 30, has not yet been received.

President Ruto has promised to set up a broad-based government following extensive consultations. He has made the right move but should now speed up the process of nominating, vetting and appointing his brand-new team.