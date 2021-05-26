Good idea on crash victims

Editorial

  • Many more people are injured in the crashes, needing long periods of admission to hospital. 
  • The problem has been worsened by the increasing injuries from motorbike accidents, especially boda boda.

The proposal to introduce a special accident insurance cover for public service vehicle (PSV) passengers is a great idea whose time has come. Treating road accident victims costs a lot of money, which many of them don’t have. While the annual accident death rate on the roads is nearly 3,000, many more people are injured in the crashes, needing long periods of admission to hospital. 

