Good idea on crash victims

The proposal to introduce a special accident insurance cover for public service vehicle (PSV) passengers is a great idea whose time has come. Treating road accident victims costs a lot of money, which many of them don’t have. While the annual accident death rate on the roads is nearly 3,000, many more people are injured in the crashes, needing long periods of admission to hospital.

The problem has been worsened by the increasing injuries from motorbike accidents, especially boda boda. Hospitals would be bankrupted if they had to offer free treatment to road accident victims.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the annual average of 7,000 serious injuries and 5,000 slight injuries, is a heavy burden for the public health care system. Road traffic accidents are unpredictable but almost every day, the victims are competing with patients suffering from chronic and other diseases for bed space and medicines in the health centres and hospitals across the country.

Special accident cover

The Matatu Transport Vehicles Association believes the solution is to have the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) offer a special accident cover for the PSV passengers to specifically cater for hospital bills. This should enable victims of PSV accidents to access free treatment, especially in public hospitals. The lobby would like PSV owners to contribute to the NHIF cover for quality treatment in government, county, and missionary hospitals.