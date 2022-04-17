Good chance for medals

Kenya will send its largest contingent to the Deaflympic Games this year when the Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul hosts the 24th edition of the quadrennial championships from May 1-15.

The 150, including 136 athletes, is a great improvement from the previous edition, in 2017 in Turkey, of 32 athletes—25 male and seven female.

Kenya will field teams in five disciplines: Women’s football, basketball (men and women), handball (men and women, men’s golf and athletics, which has 46 participants. Athletes will compete in handball and football for the first time.

We commend the Kenya Sports Federation of the Deaf (KSFD) for facilitating timely and proper preparation of the team, which entered camp on April 1 for three weeks of training under specialist coaches. That will give them a good chance to compete effectively in Brazil and win medals.

In 2017, Kenya bagged 16 medals—five gold, five silver and six bronze—one less than the medal tally from the 2013 edition in Bulgaria, where the team nevertheless won more gold medals. That shows consistency in terms of performance.

We look forward to a better performance from Team Kenya. Our athletes have defied the odds to put the country on the world map through their spectacular performance, especially in athletics, in successive editions of the Deaflympic Games.

With Kenya competing in more disciplines, the team should win more medals as the country competes in the games for the sixth time since 1997.