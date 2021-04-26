Good build-up to Safari

  • World motorsport officials were closely monitoring the weekend Equator Rally.
  • It's successful conclusion is a huge plus for the organising committee.

Kenya’s Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop overcame a cocktail of mud and dust to win the Equator Rally, a round of the African Rally Championship (ARC), in Naivasha. Though driving a VW Polo RC2-R5 for the first time that Saturday, five-time Safari Rally winner Tundo proved that Kenyan drivers have come of age, eager to challenge on the global stage.

