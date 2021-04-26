Good build-up to Safari

Kenya’s Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop overcame a cocktail of mud and dust to win the Equator Rally, a round of the African Rally Championship (ARC), in Naivasha. Though driving a VW Polo RC2-R5 for the first time that Saturday, five-time Safari Rally winner Tundo proved that Kenyan drivers have come of age, eager to challenge on the global stage.

More significantly, the success of the Equator Rally holds Kenya in good stead as it prepares to host a World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from June 24 to 27 after 19 years.

World motorsport officials were closely monitoring the weekend competition and the fact that it concluded seamlessly is a huge plus for the organising committee led by Kenya Motor Sports Federation President Phineas Kimathi.

World class operations were thrown into motion for the Equator Rally, including deployment of a comprehensive security team and a world class media centre. The rally’s medical team assigned 41 ambulances over the three days of competition, each one within 10 minutes maximum from any possible incident, with all doctors trauma-trained and a dedicated helicopter at their beck and call.

Sustain the momentum

That the three reported minor medical incidents were handled with consummate ease points to the team’s preparedness to ensure the WRC Safari Rally is medically safe.

Also, that Covid-19 protocols were duly enforced with a 15-minute turnaround time for PCR tests is a major plus for the organisers.

However, the fact that the competition in Naivasha took place does not mean that the suspended sporting activities have resumed. The competition was only given the green light as it was an important pre-Safari Rally event used to ensure the nuts and bolts are firmly in place before June.

We must ensure that all the necessary precautions are in place to guard against the spread of the coronavirus before resumption of play.