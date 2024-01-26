Golf sponsorship crucial

The move by NCBA Bank to renew its partnership with both the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), for the 2024 golfing activities in the country, is welcome.

Through the partnership, the bank will support KGU for the 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series to a tune of Sh6 million.

What is more pleasing is that NCBA Bank will put in Sh12 million in support of the 2024 Junior Golf Series events.

Since 2020, JFG has been proactive with many activities tailored towards nurturing young talent to see the rise of the likes of the Kibugu brothers Mutahi and Njoroge and Taimur Malik, among others.

It’s through NCBA Bank’s initiative that the game of golf is assured of sustainable growth but that can only be achieved if KGU and JFG continue being accountable and transparent in their undertakings.

Many sports federations in the country either have no sponsors or are struggling to get sponsorship. Football, rugby, basketball and hockey leagues have no title sponsors.

The government alone can’t support all the sports in the country and that is why financial support from the corporates is vital if we are to churn out competent sportsmen and women.

NCBA Bank’s golf sponsorship came days after the government re-opened discussions with the corporates with a view of offering them tax relief as incentive for sponsoring sports.