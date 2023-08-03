Goings-on at varsity baffling

Something is certainly amiss at the University of Nairobi, with the abrupt announcement that Vice-chancellor Stephen Kiama has proceeded on a six-month leave.

This is a very unusual development as it affects the institution’s top executive, who still has a number of years on his first renewable tenure.

Prof Kiama’s term ends in 2025 but, rather surprisingly, he is not keen on reappointment.

The only possible logical explanation is the emergence of fresh leadership wrangles that have dogged the institution since Prof Kiama took over the mantle.

His departure for this unusually long sabbatical in the middle of his term was announced on Tuesday in an email to the staff and students.

The Council of the University of Nairobi is said to have approved on July 31 the VC’s request to take leave with effect from August 1. An acting VC has already been appointed. It is Prof Julius Ogeng’o, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs), who should easily continue in that role.

Interestingly, an official has explained that the VC, who was at the launch of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi, the other day, was “exhausted” and has now gone on his sabbatical leave. But there appear to have been some undercurrents leading to this decision. The bone of contention appears to have been a disagreement with the university council over the reappointment of senior managers whose contracts expired last month.

When Prof Kiama became the VC in 2020, then-Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha revoked his appointment, saying he had not been consulted by the council. The matter was later resolved out of court and Prof Kiama confirmed.

An institution of higher learning, just like other institutions, needs continuity and stability to properly carry out its mandate.