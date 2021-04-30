Go Team Kenya, go!

Despite Covid-19 challenges, Kenya still has strong representation in the fifth edition of the World Relay Championships in Athletics that takes place this weekend in the Polish city of Silesia.

Expectations are high that Kenyan athletes will perform better than they did in the 2019 edition of the competition held in Yokohama, Japan. In Yokohama, Kenya got only one medal -–bronze in 4x400 metres mixed relay.

This year, Kenya has fielded teams in seven out of the nine events on the cards in the two-day championships, which have attracted athletes from 33 countries. Kenya will not field athletes in both men and women 4x100m races.

Kenya has a good chance to win more medals in the absence of powerhouses United States, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, which have withdrawn their athletes from the championship. Before leaving on Tuesday for the championship, the team trained in a bio-secure bubble at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

We also commend the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) for initiating the bubble training camp since March 1 as part of Team Kenya’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Even though the team’s head coach Steven Mwaniki and some top athletes failed to travel to Poland for the championship, the other members of the coaching team have enough expertise to propel the team to greatness. The team’s main undoing from previous events has been baton changeover and block starts. We believe that the coaches have addressed these challenges accordingly.

A lot is expected from Team Kenya in Poland, considering that the country hopes to qualify its men and women’s 4x400m teams, and the 4x400m mixed relay team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.