Go, Kenya Morans, go!

Basketball fans will be holding their breath as the men’s national basketball team, Kenyan Morans, plays Angola today in the second and final qualifiers of the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Kenya Morans, who are playing in Pool B of the qualifier tournament for Africa’s premier national team competition, yesterday narrowly lost their first match 69-51 to African giants Senegal. Kenya Morans, coached by Australian Elizabeth Mills, showed much improvement in the match in comparison to the last time when the two teams met in the first round of the qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda, in November. On that occasion, Kenya lost 92-54.

Yesterday’s results offer hope of a better performance in the remaining matches. The team plays Angola today, and will conclude its Group B’fixtures tomorrow against Mozambique. Three top teams from the group will qualify for the 2021 AfroBasket Championship planned for August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.

Should Kenya Morans lose to Angola today, the team has a final chance to qualify for the tournament when it plays Mozambique tomorrow. Against Mozambique, Kenya Morans will be buoyed by a 79-62 victory over the southern African nation in the first leg of the qualifiers in Kigali last November.

As Kenya seeks to qualify for Africa’s top basketball tournament, the team should be wary of their Mozambican opponents who will come into the match seeking revenge.

It’s 28 years since Kenya took part in the AfroBasketball Championship, and hopes are high that the team could qualify for the tournament again this year. The team has shown tremendous improvement and has the potential to upstage Africa’s top basketball teams.