Go Indoor for outdoors

With the World Athletics Indoor Championships having ended last night in Belgrade, Serbia, Kenya should re-evaluate its approach to the championships.

The country has always encouraged its top athletes to use cross country competitions to prepare for the outdoor season; that should be used on indoor, where our middle and distance rivals Ethiopia have been effective.

Kenya had only one medal, a silver, from World Athletics Under-20 800 metres bronze medallist Noah Kibet in men’s 800m going into the final day. It had a lean squad of 10 athletes after most of the top ones avoided the World Athletics Indoor Tour that should have seen them qualify for the world event.

Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega’s 3,000-metre victory saw Ethiopia stay atop the table with seven medals—three gold, two silver and two bronze.

That proved top Ethiopian athletes right for taking the event seriously to field full teams in the middle and distance races with participation in most of the indoor events in Europe making it easier for them.

Kenya should start taking indoors more seriously. They are a good build-up to the outdoor season and vital for growing young careers. Don’t focus only on cross country for outdoors.

Athletics Kenya and athletes must change their perception of indoor competitions now that Kenya has made inroads into sprints with Ferdinand Omanyala’s participation in 60m.

Hellen Obiri (3,000m) and Pamela Jelimo (800m) are the only female Kenyan athletes to have won gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, with their success coming in 2012. Kenyan men have not won a gold medal at the championship since Caleb Mwangangi’s victory in 3,000m in 2014.