Go for Covid-19 vaccine

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The directive to civil servants to take the Covid-19 vaccine or face disciplinary action is a clear case of a desperate situation calling for desperate measures. This is the clearest indication yet that the vaccination campaign is not going as well as it should. It is no secret that the uptake of the jab over the months has been low.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.