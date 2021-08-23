Go for Covid-19 vaccine

The directive to civil servants to take the Covid-19 vaccine or face disciplinary action is a clear case of a desperate situation calling for desperate measures. This is the clearest indication yet that the vaccination campaign is not going as well as it should. It is no secret that the uptake of the jab over the months has been low.

However, the government hopes to have had at least 26 million, or nearly half of the population, inoculated by the end of next year. However, available statistics indicate that less than three per cent of the 47 million Kenyans have got the life-saving jab.

Besides the order by the Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua to have got the first Covid-19 jab by yesterday or be disciplined, MPs are also mulling a law to make vaccination mandatory. They are considering passing a law to deny public services to people without a vaccination certificate.

Initially, the low vaccination rate was blamed on lack of vaccines. This was especially so when India, a major manufacturer, stopping exports at a time when there was an upsurge in infections. But the country has received substantive stocks of the vaccines from donors, including the United States.

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases and yet the vaccine rollout remains low. The country has registered 230,000 infections and 4,500 deaths since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in March last year.

This is a serious health menace that calls for the efforts of all. It is particularly important for the health authorities to educate the people on the need to go for the jab. However, it is in the interest of every individual to secure their own lives by getting vaccinated.