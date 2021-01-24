Go beyond school desks in infrastructure drive

Since schools reopened early this month after a 10-month closure due to Covid-19, the government has preoccupied itself with two things. One is getting all learners back to school.

This has seen a massive operation coordinated jointly by the ministries of Education and Interior, including physical visits to schools to establish enrolment levels and seek out those yet to report back.

The second one is, the government has embarked on a Sh1.9 billion project to supply desks and lockers to schools. Arguably, this is one of the major infrastructure projects in schools in recent years.

For, apart from the capitation grant sent to schools, infrastructure development and procurement of facilities such as desks has been left to the institutions. But they have not been able to provide them.

This requires heavy investment but, in a context where school fees is controlled and capitation grants fixed, schools hardly get any cash to acquire those facilities. The net result is that schools are severely under-resourced.

Congestion

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has taken the desk project as a crusade, visiting schools and even workshops across the country to assess progress in accomplishing the task. This is encouraging and the project should be accomplished quickly.

Although this is part of the strategy to ease congestion and avert the spread of coronavirus in schools, provision of desks is key to guaranteeing quality education. For years, schools have operated without the requisite facilities. Learners study under difficult conditions that hamper academic progress.

Beyond the desks, the government should embark on expanding and improving other school infrastructure. Most institutions do not have adequate classrooms, laboratories, workshops and, for secondary schools, hostels and dining facilities. This is particularly critical as the country transits from 8-4-4 to the Curriculum-Based Competency (CBC) system, which requires a lot of teaching and learning resources.

The point is, the government should work out a sustainable plan for expanding and equipping schools with proper and adequate infrastructure.