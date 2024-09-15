Glorious outing in Brussels

The glorious end to the 2024 Diamond League at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on Saturday with six Kenyans winning the Diamond League Trophies in their respective races bring back hope that Kenya can regain its prowess in the world of athletics.

Particularly, the victories by former World under-20 3,000m steeplechase champions Amos Serem and Faith Cherotich are clear indication that all isn’t lost in Kenya’s traditional event.

That Serem and Cherotich brought to an end the dominance by Olympic and World champions Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and Kenyan-born Bahraini Wilfred Yavi, respectively, is quite inspiring and assuring that the country can regain its status but only if we embrace serious preparations and support the athletes.

Specialised camps

It was also quite heart-warming to watch Olympic 10,000m and 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, three-time Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, world 800m champion Mary Moraa and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi dominate and triumph.

Kenya lost the Olympics steeplechase title for the first time in 37 years at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and the world title for the first time in 15 years at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, United States of America.

The specialised camps Athletics Kenya and the government had initiated, particularly for events like steeplechase, 5,000m and 10,000m, must be upheld with more resources and number of athletes roped in.