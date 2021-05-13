Global campaign for education timely idea

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Funding to education is under threat as countries divert resources to deal with the Covid-19 global pandemic.
  • The economic depression caused by Covid-19 disruptions means that new cash is largely directed towards recovery programmes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined the international community in scaling up a campaign — dubbed Global Partnership for Education — to fundraise for education. Yesterday, he teamed up virtually with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to initiate dialogue to encourage countries to step up funding for education.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.