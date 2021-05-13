Global campaign for education timely idea

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined the international community in scaling up a campaign — dubbed Global Partnership for Education — to fundraise for education. Yesterday, he teamed up virtually with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to initiate dialogue to encourage countries to step up funding for education.

This comes on the backdrop of Covid-19, which has disrupted the education sector and wiped out the gains previously made in expanding access, participation, quality and transition. Funding to education is under threat as countries divert resources to deal with the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Attention has shifted to health and emergencies. Besides, the economic depression caused by Covid-19 disruptions means that new cash is largely directed towards recovery programmes.

Yet, more than ever before, this is the time that governments and international agencies ought to prioritise education, so that it does not become another pandemic. They need to ramp up funding to respond to emerging needs in education — which include expanding and enhancing learning and teaching facilities, adoption of technology and retraining teachers.

Major education reform

In March, Unesco released a report which stated that schools lost an average of eight months last year due to Covid-19 closures. The import is that the progress made towards attaining the education for all goal was clawed back. Increased cases of absenteeism, adolescent pregnancies and gender-based violence were reported. Quality of learning was deeply affected.

Kenyan schools only reopened this week after seven weeks of closure. Last year, the institutions were shut for 10 months.

Universities, middle-level colleges and many other institutions of higher learning are yet to reopen for face-to-face learning. Cumulatively, the sector is staring at a major backlog that will take a long time to clear.

The global campaign for additional funding for education is timely. Right here at home, the government is undertaking a major education reform, shifting from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).