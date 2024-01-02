Giving CS land valuation powers conflict of interest

In May last year, President William Ruto announced intent to move powers of valuing land identified for compulsory acquisition from the National Land Commission (NLC) to the Lands cabinet secretary, arguing that the current process was prone to abuse.

This pronouncement has since informed provisions in the Land Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill of 2023, which is before the National Assembly for enactment.

The NLC was established under Chapter 15 of the Constitution. Given their objective of ensuring observance of democratic values and principles by state organs and promoting constitutionalism, the powers and roles of these commissions must not be casually changed.

On compensation for compulsorily acquired land, the commission is guided by the letter and spirit of Article 40 of the Constitution, as well as the provisions of the Land Act, 2012 and its regulations.

Under the framework, the Commission is responsible for the prompt and full compensation of land to be compulsorily acquired by the national or county governments. Granted, this process has had its challenges, which include delays in obtaining official land searches, protracted internal verification procedures in the NLC and even contention of some of the values returned for targeted properties.

But the mere shift of powers to the CS will not be a panacea to these challenges; it will worsen them. The government will originate the requests for the land to be acquired and, on the other hand, determine the amount it should pay for it.

Besides, the appeals committee proposed in the Bill, whose members will be exclusively appointed by the CS, will hear and determine appeals from decisions made by the minister on matters relating to the acquisition process. This is a clear case of conflict of interest, which leaves targeted landowners with little latitude for justice. Working with the NLC to audit and cure the issues will beget the government better results.