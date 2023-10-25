Give UHC the personnel

The recent launch of the universal health coverage (UHC) through the new Public Health Fund should enable better delivery of medical care in the remote regions. Through it, the country hopes to increase access to quality medical care.

With the country in the grip of tough economic challenges, especially the high cost of living, good news is scarce. The people are worrying about where their next meal will come from as the prices basic commodities and services continue to increase.

The only good news in recent times has been about the world record-breaking athletes. Almost every other week, the top runners have provided their compatriots with something to smile about and briefly forget their economic woes.

That is why success stories like the recent unexpected medical milestone in one of the remotest counties should be replicated and enhanced. The inherent challenges notwithstanding, devolution of health services should begin to yield the desired dividends.

It may seem small but the performance of the first Caesarean section in a public hospital in Baragoi, Samburu County, was a medical breakthrough that locals and others keen to see healthcare delivery improved will be proud of for a long time. It had taken the hospital nearly 70 years to do something that is easily executed in the more developed regions.

This operation is proof that people in faraway regions need not be flown all the way to Nairobi for such surgical procedures. It speaks volumes about boosting the capacity of counties to provide healthcare. Every week, the hospital receives two to three expectant mothers who need operations but their families cannot afford to have them airlifted or driven to Nairobi.