Give the Judiciary room, resources to do its work 

Chief Justice Martha Koome’s directive to judges this week to take charge of their courts is pertinent. Judges need to be empowered. Moreover, they need to be held accountable for decisions they make in their areas of jurisdiction.

The process of reforming the Judiciary requires creation of structures and devolution of powers. It starts with strengthening the court system and giving powers to judges and magistrates to act and make decisions without necessarily reverting to their superiors as long as they follow the law. This requires a change of mindset and reorientation of everyone along the chain. Judicial authority and responsibilities are shared.

The Judiciary faces several challenges, including a huge backlog of cases and the consequential perversion of justice. Part of the reason for the case delays is poor management of court processes.

Resources to operate optimally

Many litigants seek adjournments of court proceedings on flimsy grounds and worsen the case backlog. Yet such can be stopped through firm and principled management of court sittings. There is no reason judges should call off hearings without substantive justification. In fact, they should rein in lawyers prone to using such tricks to circumvent conclusive legal actions.

Second, the Judiciary requires resources to operate optimally. The Judiciary has been cash-starved in recent years due to antagonism between its leadership and the Executive. Since, however, the animosity has thawed and the Executive has undertaken to provide adequate funding to the Judiciary to enable it to deliver justice, it is incumbent on Ms Koome to pursue this to ensure the Judiciary is properly funded and in turn, every court across the country is equipped and sufficiently resourced.