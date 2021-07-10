Give the Judiciary room, resources to do its work 

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The Judiciary faces several challenges, including a huge backlog of cases and the consequential perversion of justice.
  • The Judiciary has been cash-starved in recent years due to antagonism between its leadership and the Executive.

Chief Justice Martha Koome’s directive to judges this week to take charge of their courts is pertinent. Judges need to be empowered. Moreover, they need to be held accountable for decisions they make in their areas of jurisdiction.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.