Give Team Kenya full support

Athletics Kenya has named a talented squad of 32 athletes who, given proper guidance and preparation, have what it takes to shine in the 2023 World Cross Country Championships to be staged in Bathurst, Australia, in February.

The team selected on Saturday at the national trials held at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, is a blend of youth and experience. Former World Cross Country Championships winners Geoffrey Kamworor and Irene Cheptai bring invaluable experience to the team in a competition that tests an athlete’s ability to navigate a tricky course in the shortest time possible.

Sebastian Kimaru and Grace Loibach are the stand-out newbies in the team who stunned rich fields to win the men and women’s 10 kilometre races, respectively.

Although talented athletes like world 10,000 metres silver medallist Stanley Waithaka did not attend the trials after the date was brought forward from January 21 to Saturday owing to the stringent application process for Australian visa, it is hoped that the team selected to compete in Bathurst will live up to expectations.

It will take at least two months for Team Kenya officials to process the team’s travel documents to Australia.

With slightly over two months before the world event, we hope Athletics Kenya will give the team the best preparation possible. We also urge the respective managers of these athletes to give them ample time to train without interference.