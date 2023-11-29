Give teachers healthy deal

Teachers deserve quality services for the whopping Sh53 billion the government has paid for their medical insurance cover. If the service provider awarded the tender cannot do it, then it should be replaced.

This is a lucrative business but which is meant to provide a vital service for almost 342,000 teachers and their dependants in a three-year contract awarded in December. While the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has supported the deal with Minet Insurance Brokers Limited, there has been some grumbling among education stakeholders. And now, the matter is with the National Assembly’s Education Committee.

Lawsuits had been filed seeking to stop the award in February over allegations that the tendering was not transparent. Now, the parliamentary committee is accusing the insurer of giving teachers poor service and threatened to cancel the deal.

The MPs claim that the insurance broker has not lived up to the teachers’ expectations and instead exposes them to inadequate or poor medical services. The committee says it has received numerous complaints from teachers calling for a review to ensure that they get value for the money.

Teachers, it is alleged, are often forced to wait for many agonising hours before receiving medical treatment and some hospitals even turn them away without attending to them.

Although the scheme is fully catered for by the taxpayers, teachers claim that they are forced to pay Sh500 to access the related medical services. But Minet insists that 95 per cent of the complaints have been promptly resolved.