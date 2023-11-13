Give schools funds early

Secondary school principals, especially the ones heading boarding institutions, have never had it so rough. For most of them, keeping learners in school calls for a bit of juggling as the capitation from the Education ministry hardly ever comes on time. They are also discouraged from sending students home to get their parents to pay their boarding fees or clear arrears.

Many schools are heavily indebted with suppliers threatening to withhold food and other commodities until they are paid. The principal’s job is, therefore, no longer that respectable position that gave the holder visibility and honour in the community. The ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE) examination and the closure of schools have given some respite, but the new academic year is not far away.

The school heads have appealed to the government to ensure timely release of the free primary and day secondary school education funds. However, the government has rejected an appeal by the principals to increase fees. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has directed that the current fees be retained despite the principals’ cry that they cannot provide quality learning with such minimal capitation.

The Constitution gives every child the right to free and compulsory basic education. The Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programme grants capitation to every child in a public school. The rate was last revised to Sh22,244 in 2018 yet prices of food and other requirements have galloped. The government subsidy remains low as the enrollment increases.