Give schools all facilities as the Form Ones enrol

Form One students started reporting to their new schools yesterday as the government races to stabilise the academic calendar disrupted by the long closure last year occasioned by Covid-19.

It is a challenging moment for schools as they navigate through the protocols being enforced to control coronavirus infections. They have to balance between enrolments and the safety of learners.

The Form Ones have stayed at home for several months as they waited to join high school. That has consequences. Some youngsters may miss out joining Form One due to unsavoury social afflictions such as teenage pregnancies or forced child labour.

Which is the reason the Education ministry has to go all flat out to monitor and determine if all the learners have, indeed, reported to school and, if not, provide alternatives to ensure that they resume studies as soon as practicable.

However, there are other fundamental issues to confront. The first is congestion in schools as the government implements the 100 per cent transition policy. More than a million students are expected to enrol in Form One yet secondary schools do not have the capacity to accommodate all of them.

Expand schools

Many schools have been forced to admit double the number of Form One students, stretching their facilities to the limit. The number of teachers has not increased either. The obtaining scenario is not conducive for quality education.

Several times in the past, we have argued for a Marshall Plan to expand and revamp secondary schools. That means increasing government capitation and mobilising resources from parents, the private sector and communities and channelling them into school infrastructure. This is crucial as the country transits to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which will require massive expansion of secondary schools.