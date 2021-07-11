Give rugby sides support

Kenya put up a brave show to beat Madagascar 21-20 and retain the Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, yesterday after they dismantled Senegal 50-3 in their opener a week ago.

“Chipu”, under head coach Curtis Olago, had trained for only four weekends owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rugby being one of the high-contact sports that was heavily affected by the containment measures, it only resumed three weeks ago.

Moving forward, it will need great planning for Chipu to continue ruling the roost. They need to go to camp early with training sessions modernised with astute strength and conditioning programmes, healthy diet and good remuneration.

The team should also aim to engage in quality friendly matches with countries such as Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to gauge their performance. With Kenya hosting the World Junior Trophy next, the team must prepare well.

Surprising loss

Perhaps, Kenya Simbas should take a leaf from Chipu’s performance and up their performance in the ongoing 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers. The Simbas, surprisingly, lost to Senegal 20-19 in their first match on July 3 at Nyayo before beating Zambia 45-8 yesterday at the same venue. That has seen Kenya finish second behind Senegal, who cleared the first phase unbeaten after edging out Zambia 20-15 in Pool “B”.

The next phase, the quarter-finals, due next year, will be the toughest with Kenya set to face the winners of Pool “B” that has Uganda, Algeria and Ghana. Kenya came second in the previous qualifier for the 2019 World Cup, losing to Namibia, who got the slot alongside automatic qualifiers South Africa.

Kenya pursued the second and last chance at the Repêchage finals in Paris, losing to Canada, Germany and Hong Kong.