Give rugby sides support

What you need to know:

  • The Simbas, surprisingly, lost to Senegal 20-19 in their first match on July 3 at Nyayo before beating Zambia 45-8 yesterday at the same venue.
  • That has seen Kenya finish second behind Senegal, who cleared the first phase unbeaten after edging out Zambia 20-15 in Pool “B”.

Kenya put up a brave show to beat Madagascar 21-20 and retain the Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, yesterday after they dismantled Senegal 50-3 in their opener a week ago.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.