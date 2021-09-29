Give public jobs on merit

The most important determinant in appointments to the top public sector positions must be merit. The applicants or the candidates’ credentials must be thoroughly scrutinised to confirm that they have what it takes to deliver in those positions. This is why vetting by parliamentary committees and other panels is important.

The people keenly follow such proceedings and either openly approve or reject such appointments. This would explain the immense interest in the appointment of former IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba as the new director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for a renewable four-year term. However, what the CA board has termed as a competitive recruitment has sparked a public backlash.

Mr Chiloba left the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in acrimonious circumstances. He was sacked after he failed to appear before the disciplinary committee of the commission to answer audit queries.

He was at the helm of the IEBC during the 2017 elections that were marred by malpractices. Proof of this includes the Supreme Court nullification of the August 8 election that President Kenyatta won with 54 per cent of the votes. There was excessive use of force to break up protests. Some 33 people were killed in Nairobi and at least 12 in Kisumu and Siaya.

He may not have been found guilty of any wrongdoing, but the public perception of his stewardship of the IEBC is negative and cannot just be ignored. Giving him another job amounts to promoting someone who has performed below par. It’s also not lost on the observers that new CA board chairman Kembi Gitura, who announced Mr Chiloba’s appointment, has also had questions raised about his own performance. He still carries baggage from his tenure as Kenya Medical Supplies Authority chairman during the humongous fraudulent procurement that saw Kemsa lose Sh7.5 billion.