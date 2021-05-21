Give athletes vaccines

As we count down to 62 days to the Tokyo Olympics, the global fight against Covid-19 has been stepped up with vaccination being the priority.

By Thursday this week, about 950,000 people had been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya. When Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed moved to reopen sports a week ago, she disclosed that over 5,000 athletes, their handlers and other officials preparing for global events have received their first jabs.

This after the Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with their Health counterparts and Nairobi Metropolitan Services launched the vaccination drive for sportspeople on April 8.

Kenya began vaccinating its population in March after getting a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Amina said it is their plan to have the Olympics and Paralympics-bound teams fully vaccinated by scheduling their second jab a month before the games start.

Second phase of vaccination

Kenya was to begin its second phase of vaccination this month, but the programme was pushed back for various reasons. With Kenya’s first delegation scheduled to leave for a pre-Olympics training camp in Japan on July 5, there are fears that some athletes might miss out on their second jabs.

This could compromise their participation at the Games. We, therefore, appeal to the government to prioritise Olympics-bound athletes for the second batch of vaccinations. Tokyo organisers insist that full vaccination will be key, hence the need by the government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to keep their eye firmly on the ball.

NOC-K and the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya must ensure out-of-competition anti-doping tests are completed in time.