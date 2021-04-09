Give athletes the vaccine

There was despair when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced partial lockdown in five counties a fortnight ago to contain rising cases of Covid-19. Matters were made worse for sportsmen and women after the President further stopped all sporting activities. That has seen several sports federations appeal to the President to rescind the decision for the sake of the suffering men and women who draw their livelihood from sports.

While the government finds itself in a catch-22 situation, it should address the matter. Besides having Team Kenya for the Tokyo Olympic Games continue with their “bubble” training camp at Kasarani, it has kicked off nationwide vaccination programme. The Health Ministry has set aside some 3,500 vaccines for the national teams. Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says they are targeting 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials across the country. Priority will be given to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games teams.

Also targeted for vaccination are personnel working on Safari Rally, World Athletics Under-20 Championships in athletics, World Athletics Continental Tour’s Kip Keino Classic and the 2021 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy.

This move is laudable, as that is the only way to securing a healthy and clean passage to the reopening of sports in the country keeping in mind that the sector too has been hit hard with Covid-19 deaths.

It’s noteworthy that most sports organisers and countries are requiring that delegations possess Covid-19 Vaccination Passports over and above a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate. That's why it's prudent to have our sportsmen and women vaccinated so as to ensure that our teams safely compete in international events with protection of the vaccine.

The resumption of national leagues will depend on the vaccination hence the government needs to have enough Covid-19 vaccination doses.