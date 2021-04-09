Give athletes the vaccine

By  Editorial

There was despair when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced partial lockdown in five counties a fortnight ago to contain rising cases of Covid-19. Matters were made worse for sportsmen and women after the President further stopped all sporting activities. That has seen several sports federations appeal to the President to rescind the decision for the sake of the suffering men and women who draw their livelihood from sports.

