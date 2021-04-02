Give athletes exposure

Some of Team Kenya athletes for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been in "bubble" training camp since March 1 at Kasarani. The National Olympic Committee of Kenya came up with the idea to help prepare athletes who had qualified and those who were in the process of qualifying for the Summer Games.

The idea was welcomed with relief from sports federations and especially athletes who had not competed for almost one year after sporting activities were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those in camp are in athletics and taekwondo, who are at Kasarani, the women's volleyball at Kenyatta University, and the boxing team that recently returned from Africa Zone Three Championships in Kinshasa is expected to join camp after Easter.

The Sevens rugby teams, Shujaa and Lionesses, are in the United Arab Emirates for the Emirates International Sevens tournament, and are expected to return later. There are 32 athletes, mainly sprinters and field event competitors, taekwondo has eight contestants while volleyball has 19 players. Shujaa has 24 players at Kasarani, and Lionesses 18 players at Kenyatta University.

It’s encouraging that the government has allowed the camp to continue but under strict Covid-19 protocols. But, having the athletes in camp only will amount to nothing if they don’t get to compete outside, especially those yet to attain their qualifying standards or time.

Sports federations should liaise with the NOC-K to have these athletes compete outside. We have great potential in the likes of the national 100m record holder Mark Otieno and javelin thrower Alex Kipchirchir who should be helped to achieve their dream.

The Sevens rugby teams have competed twice outside, and so have the boxers. We hope the authorities will have the women's volleyball team and taekwondo fighters compete outside. Boxers, too, will need more exposure.