Give-and-take spirit key to fruitful negotiations

The rival parties in the proposed talks to end the political crisis in the country seem to be drifting farther apart even before the much-awaited process gets underway.

The talks must reflect mutual respect. But a statement from the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting that picked its representatives sounds too combative for people seeking to genuinely talk with their opponents.

First of all, they have declared that it must be a bipartisan parliamentary process. And that there will only be one item on the agenda—which is the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

It makes absolutely no sense to go into negotiations with a predetermined position and hope that the other party will just accept it. But even more disturbing is the unyielding tone, which shows that one party must have its way or nothing.

This is how not to conduct negotiations. You cannot have genuine talks by holding a machete to your opponent’s throat. The hardliners will be to blame should the talks break down.

The apparent continuation of the grandstanding that could torpedo the plan for dialogue is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance's view that the Constitution gives Parliament the sole right to resolve such issues.

Tension

Contrarily, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is for a broad-based approach involving other stakeholders. It has picked a seven-member committee and resolved to hold town hall meetings and barazas to explain its position as the talks continue. This is likely to heighten the tension.

Azimio has also challenged the composition of the Kenya Kwanza team. It has taken exception to the inclusion of a Jubilee MP, as his party belongs to the Azimio coalition.

If both groups are really interested in genuine talks to enhance reconciliation, they must not pre-empt the agenda. Ideally, the parties should sit down and agree on the agenda, the process and the venue. They must also shun combative language to prevent a return of the mayhem of the past weeks.