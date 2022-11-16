Give all Kenyans water

In the face of the ongoing drought that has affected about half of the Kenyan counties, causing acute starvation, the Ruto administration has promised to deliver more than 100 dams and water pans as a solution to a problem that has bedevilled the country for a long time.

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation says the planning of the projects is at an advanced stage and the rollout will happen soon.

But there is a rider on it. The dams are to be constructed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, whereby the government will facilitate private investors as they put their cash into the projects, plugging the gap it finds itself in with limited finances to undertake the costly projects. But being private money, and with the investors eyeing a profit, it will be Kenyans who will pay for it through water tariffs set for users.

While the initiative could ensure access to the vital commodity for thousands of Kenyans who have endured thirst for decades, the introduction of the water tariffs could lock out poor households that may not afford it, beating the main purpose for which the projects were initiated—water for all.

Therefore, as the government conceptualises the dams, it must establish a way through which Kenyans who may not afford such tariffs will still access the water for their domestic use without any discrimination. Water is a basic commodity that one must not be denied due to a lack of money.

The government must assure every Kenyan that they will have access to water from the dams, even if it means budgeting for expenditure to cushion those who use it for domestic purposes. It is, however, alright to apply tariffs on people who intend to use the water for commercial purposes.