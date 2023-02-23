Give access to accounts

Leaders managing public resources must be available for scrutiny at all times and answer all questions on the use of such funds.

It is, therefore, shocking to hear the revelations by the Controller of Budget, Dr Margaret Nyakang’o, of threats by governors who block her office from accessing crucial documents to complete her work.

The CoB’s office is constitutionally mandated to oversee the spending of public funds and any attempt at blocking her access to relevant documents—or worse, threatening her—is completely unacceptable.

The rejection of the requests by governors stems from a bid by the CoB to monitor real-time cash movements, an effort which has not been successful, with the county bosses claiming that there is no law for the devolved units and the national government to give such access.

Already, the Controller of Budget Regulations 2021 seek to compel the National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya to give the CoB instantaneous viewer rights to the national exchequer account, the county exchequer account and the accounts of any other public fund.

The regulations, now awaiting approval by Parliament, are to ensure that accounting officers do not breach expenditure ceilings.

There has to be transparency in public offices, and it starts with the office that approves spending—based on a prepared budget, work plan and payment schedule—having unfettered access to how public funds are spent.

It does not make sense to ask the CoB to only go through the books long after the spending, given cases whereby public officers requisition funds for one thing but spend it on something else.