Get to the bottom of rising kidnappings

The rising cases of high-profile kidnappings in the recent past are a problem that needs to be tackled. The way the incidents have occurred points to an organised operation carried out with impunity. It is in the interest of the public to know who is behind this crime that continues with very little by way of explanation from security agencies.

One of the most highly publicised was the recent kidnapping of a Horn of Africa scholar in Nairobi’s central business district during the day. He was released after being held by his abductors for about two weeks. Interestingly, there has been no public information on who his abductors were, and how his release was secured.

The latest kidnappings this week involve a number of Kenyans. One is a terror suspect, Elgiva Bwire Ojiambo, who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. He walked out of the gates of Kamiti Prison on Thursday, and he and his cousin vanished hours later. A lawyer linked to the case has also been reported missing and thought to have been kidnapped.

Bad for national security

In another incident, police are searching for former Cabinet minister Fred Gumo's sister-in-law and a driver, who were abducted outside the politician’s Muthaiga home by armed men. This happened in an area thought to be highly secure.

It is scary that people can just seize others for whatever reason with impunity, hold them for many days or kill them, as has happened in many instances. The police must provide answers, not just for public confidence but by actually resolving the cases to their logical conclusion. The answers must also tackle allegations that either shadowy State security agencies or well-connected criminals are involved.