Get to the bottom of rising kidnappings

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is in the interest of the public to know who is behind this crime that continues with very little by way of explanation from security agencies.
  • One of the most highly publicised was the recent kidnapping of a Horn of Africa scholar in Nairobi’s central business district during the day.

The rising cases of high-profile kidnappings in the recent past are a problem that needs to be tackled. The way the incidents have occurred points to an organised operation carried out with impunity. It is in the interest of the public to know who is behind this crime that continues with very little by way of explanation from security agencies.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.