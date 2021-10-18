Get the solution to Kenya Power, KQ financial mess

Kenya Power and Kenya Airways are two parastatals that have, for many years, been a burden on the Exchequer. Both play key roles in the economy, but have largely failed to live up to expectations.

They have, instead, become the poster boys of unfulfilled expectations. But they face different problems, with Kenya Power’s being mainly internally induced through gross mismanagement.

For the national carrier, popularly known as KQ, the challenge mainly arises from competition in a rapidly changing aviation industry. For years, the self-declared Pride of Africa has sunk into debt. True, there is progress, like reducing the indebtedness of the airline, but it remains in the grip of a vicious menace. Without government support that enables KQ and Kenya Power to remain afloat, they would have gone down.

The National Treasury has agreed to inject more cash into Kenya Power and Kenya Airways in the next financial year, from July 2022. It has cited their potential role in recovery from Covid-19 knocks. With no bailout allocated to the two firms in the current financial year, they have suffered worsening cash flow hitches.

Interestingly, stakeholders have faulted the Treasury for not outlining a recovery plan for the troubled firms. The Treasury had pumped an additional Sh10 billion into the airline.

Kenya Power has also sunk into a financial quagmire, exacerbated by rising costs and system losses. The power utility’s debt hit Sh15.99 billion for the year ended June 2020. It has been plagued by theft, corruption and mismanagement.

While it’s true that the two firms have a key role to play in the economy, they have become bottomless pits into which public resources continue to be sunk.