Get sports priorities right

The move by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to honour Kenya’s leading sporting and creative talents at the inaugural Cabinet Secretary’s Champions Reception at Safari Park Hotel on July 28 is commendable.

Over the years, the country’s sports personalities and artists have been neglected by both the national and county governments, with most languishing in poverty until death.

The Heroes and Heroines Council which was established by the Kenya Heroes Act No 5 of 2014 in accordance with the State Corporation Act (CAP. 446), has been in existence but little is being heard about it or its activities.

While we commend Mr Namwamba for his gesture, sports parties organised by his ministry have been on the rise of late with millions going into the ventures at the expense of other crucial sporting infrastructure development.

Hosting more than 1,000 guests that included sports personalities and creatives in a five-star hotel was undoubtedly an expensive venture costing millions. There could have been a better way of rewarding leading sporting and creative talents.

On June 10, President William Ruto launched the Talanta Hela Initiative programme at State House, Nairobi and a day later, Safari Rally celebrated its 70th anniversary with yet another lavish party at the Safari Park Hotel.

The government again hosted local drivers, who competed at the Safari Rally held June 23 to 25 to a dinner at Weston Hotel, Nairobi on July 3.

The Talanta Hela Initiative, to say the least, is not clear on what it wants to achieve and risks morphing into a white elephant.

High Court judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi suspended the programme on May 22 until the case filed by Charles Mugane is heard. Mr Namwamba then revoked the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees in a gazette notice on June 2, dropping prominent members of the team.