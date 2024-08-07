Get solution to power woes

The frustration with Kenya Power’s inability to take advantage of its near-monopoly status to enhance efficiency in the distribution of this essential service is nothing new. It explains the clamour for the power utility’s revitalisation for greater benefit industries businesses and households.

The latest is the proposal by MPs to have Kenya Power split into eight regional companies based on the old administrative provinces. A parliamentary committee has called for its splitting into eight firms to operate as autonomous entities. The MPs are convinced this will boost service delivery. The National Assembly’s Energy Committee’s idea is useful, but it seems like an attempt to avoid dealing with the real problem. It is mismanagement and inefficiency: Period.

This is the second time the committee is calling for the breaking up of Kenya Power’s near-monopoly. There are many efficient private enterprises that cater for the whole country and make huge profits. A good example is Safaricom, which is the most profitable firm in East and Central Africa. Others include Kenya Breweries and Coca Cola. Splitting a big firm into regional entities is not necessarily the solution to the inability to deliver the goods.

The power utility has offices countrywide that should up their game.

The MPs’ proposal is based on the findings in their recent benchmarking trip to Ghana, where the power distribution firm has been split into three.

Allowing competition in distribution, which even Kenya Power has welcomed, is a better step. The IPPs should be allowed to distribute what they generate and Ketraco, which constructs transmission lines, could also establish its own distribution arm. Every effort must be made to ease access to electricity and improve efficiency.