Get rid of roadblocks to halt graft, ease business

For the umpteenth time, authorities are seeking to deal with police extortion at roadblocks. The National Police Service has issued new directives outlawing roadblocks in efforts to end the endemic corruption on the roads. But there is little to cheer about.

Immediately he took office, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed that all roadblocks be removed. Many before him had done the same. But slowly and steadily the roadblocks kept returning. The old order would resume and become business as usual.

The objective of keeping roadblocks is to enforce traffic rules and ensure safety and sanity on the roads. Their job is to arrest speeding drivers, weed out defective vehicles and eliminate accidents. However, that is not what happens. Roadblocks have become veritable hubs for minting money.

It’s a racket that starts from those manning the roads to the top dogs. Posting to the roadblocks is a cherished assignment because it’s lucrative. In worst case scenarios, rogue police officers mount illegal roadblocks purely to collect money from road users. It’s a thriving industry and precisely for that reason, getting rid of the roadblocks is a tall order.

Due to the pervasive corruption on the roads, accidents are rampant. Illicit goods are easily transported on highways as traffic police look the other side. Moreover, the roadblocks add to the cost of doing business.

For example, a transporter shifting goods from Mombasa port to Busia on the Uganda border has to bribe at every roadblock and that additional cost has to be offloaded to consumers. Such costs constitute the non-tariff barriers that inhibit businesses.