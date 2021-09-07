Get rid of roadblocks to halt graft, ease business

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

For the umpteenth time, authorities are seeking to deal with police extortion at roadblocks. The National Police Service has issued new directives outlawing roadblocks in efforts to end the endemic corruption on the roads. But there is little to cheer about.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.