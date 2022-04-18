Get Helb defaulters to repay university loans

The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) has for many years enabled many students to pay for their university education. It has been particularly useful to the majority students from poor families, who would have foregone their dream of the high-level training at the prestigious institutions. All a beneficiary does is pass the Form Four exam and get admitted to such an institution.

Initially, the loans were only available to public university students. As Helb matured and became more efficient, the scheme was extended to private universities and tertiary colleges. All went smoothly until several years ago, when Helb began to experience difficulties. First, funding from the Exchequer has declined as demand for loans soared with more university places becoming available in the country. As a result, students have been competing for the dwindling loans.

The funding of higher education has been hit hard by the prevailing harsh economic situation aggravated by adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The past two years of lockdowns and other restrictions have naturally depressed the economy, resulting in the Treasury’s inability to increase funding for public organisations. And bearing the brunt are students who can’t pay for their tuition and upkeep.

With a budget deficit of Sh3.2 billion, Helb has been lending less amounts. A whopping 75,000 applicants got nothing while the lucky few were awarded insufficient amounts.

According to Helb CEO Charles Ringera, this financial year, Helb expected 236,555 university students to apply for Sh10.2 billion loans but ended up with 269,000 applicants. It also expected 162,147 continuing students to apply for loans and was ready to disburse Sh7 billion but the number was overshot by nearly 15,000 applications.