Get Haiti mission team paid

The Kenyan police officers helping to restore law and order in Haiti, the Caribbean nation ravaged by gang violence, are making a huge sacrifice. Initially, there was opposition back home to their deployment on this foreign mission, but the government pushed it through.

Though literally putting their lives on the line, as it was feared that the armed gangs in Haiti, and especially the capital, Port-au-Prince, would make mincemeat of the Kenyans, they have done quite well.

It is too early to say whether the assignment has been a success or not, but there are reports of the Kenyans helping to retake some vital facilities from notorious gangsters.

The Haiti mission was approved by the United Nations and is funded by the United States. It is, therefore, shocking to hear that the families of the Kenyan officers abroad have complained that they have not been paid their dues since they started their peacekeeping mission.

Finance the Haiti assignment

Their families back home are not just worrying about their safety in the hostile territory, but are also financially strained as a result of the delayed payments. They can, as a result, not cater for their basic needs as their breadwinners are not just away, but also unable to cater for their upkeep.

This comes two months after United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorised the release of $109 million (Sh14.1 billion) to finance the Haiti assignment. The money was also meant to enable the purchase of military equipment for the police officers’ barracks in Port-au-Prince.

As schools have just reopened, some of the Kenyan officers’ families are unable to pay fees and buy items their children require.

However, acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli says “the officers will get their payments in time”.