Get equipment and hone skills to boost our security

The fight against terrorism and other violent crimes calls for enhanced intelligence gathering, superb skills, and co-operation between the various security agencies.

An endemic problem that calls for serious attention is the rampant banditry in the North Rift and other northern regions. The so-called cattle rustlers, who are, indeed, vicious armed robbers wielding sophisticated weapons, continue to wreak havoc.

Security agencies are also grappling with increasing violent crimes by gangs in the towns and rural areas.

A campaign led by the Kenya Defence Forces in the North Rift has been on for several months, with a markedly changed approach in which security personnel reach out to local communities for support. This is proving more effective than the use of brutal force.

The Interior ministry has just received the first batch of the Sh7 billion equipment procured to enable the scaling up of the campaign to secure the country. A total of Sh37 billion will be spent in the next five years to upgrade the equipment.

In two months, the country will also receive drones and other high-tech surveillance equipment. Expected later are helicopters and sophisticated weapons. It is also imperative that the officers expected to use the equipment are themselves trained in advanced skills. This is the only way to neutralise the enemy and ensure the safety of the people.

The upgrading of equipment for the National Police Service has come hand in hand with the acquisition of modern equipment for the Kenya Coast Guard.

The main thrust here is terrorism, but criminals targeting towns and rural villages must not be spared. There is an urgent need to fight Al-Shabaab and other criminal gangs and protect the people, their businesses and homes.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has named terrorism as the top threat to national security. The war on crime will only be won through training to equip security personnel with effective skills.