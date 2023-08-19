Genuine talks hold key to peace and prosperity

Just when the road back to the bipartisan talks to end the national political standoff since last year’s elections was beginning to firm up, sideshows have emerged that could derail the process.

First, the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Coalition Party, have once again been engaging in ungainly verbal exchanges. Second, external meddling in the country’s affairs could drive the parties farther apart and torpedo the talks.

The language used by the rival politicians is unbecoming. Chest-thumping and insults are back in full-swing — hardly the way to the conducive atmosphere needed for the eagerly-awaited national dialogue.

US Ambassador Meg Whitman’s entry into the furore, with her endorsement of the 2022 presidential elections as the best ever held in Kenya, may be her own or her country’s opinion, but came at the wrong time. This is one of the issues of contention in the planned talks and, therefore, Azimio presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga wasted no time accusing her of meddling in Kenya’s internal affairs. President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have, in turn, told him to accept that he lost the 2022 election.

Interestingly, Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks team leader Kimani Ichung’wah has also chided the opposition leader, telling him to “stop wasting his time over the 2022 elections”.

And with these exchanges, the window for dialogue could be closing. Mr Odinga has announced plans to resume their so-called “meet-the-people tours”. This is the surest way to poison the environment and prevent genuine negotiations.