Genuine efforts to curb wastage solution to crisis

The most common tendency is to seek scapegoats whenever there are serious challenges. There is now a chorus of outcries from various public sectors and agencies, with the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 being blamed for the looming national crisis and the need for spending cuts.

The truth, however, is that this government and its predecessors have presided over a regime of colossal wastage, plunder, blatant theft and mismanagement of public resources. Even if President William Ruto had assented to the Bill, it would not have necessarily improved financial management.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o have relentlessly chronicled the rampant public sector graft.

One of the huge culprits is the massive spending on domestic and international travel by the leaders and officials in the county and national governments. This costly pastime is a burden the taxpayer has continued to shoulder.

The touted austerity should have been there much earlier. Indeed, the removal of the allocations to certain offices should yield savings for use in areas in critical need of funding.

In his engagement with his GenZ critics, President Ruto has pledged austerity measures.

There is too much wastage and theft, and yet the government’s option has been to heap more taxes on the people. The rejection of the Finance Bill for its “punitive and oppressive” tax proposals is a good gesture.

Now, the government should find alternative sources of funds, but should ruthlessly shed the fat of public resource wastage. This crisis has provided an opportunity to audit further government expenses.

Before the protests began, the government had planned to splash out billions on renovating buildings, including State House, which are in excellent condition.

Other sources of wastage include hospitality services. And yet some public hospitals and health centres cannot even afford pain killers.