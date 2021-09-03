Game lapses a wake-up call

The average performance by the national football team, Harambee Stars, which dropped two crucial points following a goalless draw against Uganda Cranes in a Group ‘E’ match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers played at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday, should be a wake-up call to the sport’s administrators.

The teams drew the match 0-0, but a keen observer must have realised that Kenya, ranked 104th globally, struggled to make an impact in the game.

Although it may be too early to judge the team in the 2022 World Cup qualification process, the team’s coaches could do well to rectify glaring mistakes in the team such as poor ball possession, poor passes and inability to take advantage of scoring chances.

Although playing on home ground, some of the Kenyan players struggled to perform at such a high level, raising questions about team selection.

Perhaps keen to give new players a chance to prove themselves, coach Jacob Mulee introduced new players in midfield, but the team struggled in the absence of Anthony Akumu and Ayub Timbe.

But all was not lost because some members of the squad stood out. Midfielder Richard Odada, playing in his first match for the national team, showed flashes of brilliance.

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno and defender Joseph Okumu also proved equal to task in the match.

The team’s coaches should rectify the mistakes in time for Kenya’s next match against Rwanda tomorrow at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The return match against Uganda in Kampala, and home and away matches against Group ‘E’ opponents Mali are likely to be more challenging because the teams are ranked higher than Kenya.