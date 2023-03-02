Fully address farmers’ woes to avert starvation

The country is staring at disaster with experts warning that six million Kenyans might face starvation between next month and June. That should alarm all, especially the government.

As suggested earlier, it is time that food insecurity was declared a national disaster.

The number of hungry Kenyans has risen from 4.2 million in the past months. The Kenya Food Security Steering Group reveals that 970,000 children under five and 142,000 expectant and nursing mothers are suffering from malnutrition.

Since being elected last August, President William Ruto has addressed the food crisis, but not with the urgency it deserves. While a fertiliser subsidy has cut the price of a 50-kilogramme bag from Sh6,500 to Sh3,000, more needs to be done.

The country is experiencing its fifth consecutive season of poor rains. The number of people in need of relief food has risen from 3.5 million to 4.4 million. And the Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast below-normal rainfall in most of the country from this month to May, hampering food production.

President Ruto says the government has registered farmers and issued e-vouchers for subsidised fertiliser. The digitisation of supply is okay but it is only a fraction of what needs to be done. After all, fertiliser is not the only farm input.

Farmers also need help with ploughing, pest control and other requirements. There is a need to address agricultural production holistically and not this fixation with fertiliser, which is, perhaps, driven by other considerations. Farmers need better seeds, preferably subsidised, and extension services.

This is crucial, especially in the breadbasket regions, such as the North Rift, which will see a big decline in production due to poor rains.

The biggest challenge is over-reliance on rain-fed agriculture, with the rains having become more unpredictable due to climate change and other factors.

Grand irrigation projects like the Galana Kulalu scheme may be a huge disappointment but lack of water remains farmers’ Achilles heel.