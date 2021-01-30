Full in-tray awaits the new CoG leadership 

The change of guard at the Council of Governors (CoG) comes at a critical moment when the country is confronting political and potential constitutional transitions.

The proposed constitutional reforms anchored in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) are pitched, among others, on the premise of deepening devolution.

Specifically, the BBI proposes to increase financial allocations to counties from the current minimum threshold of 15 per cent annually to 35 per cent.

Further, it seeks to make wards the basic unit of cash disbursement, which gives ward reps influence in determining development priorities within their jurisdictions.

Critics, however, question the motive of the proposals and the need to hold a referendum for such changes.

At the political level, President Uhuru Kenyatta is leaving office next year after completing the constitutional limit of two terms. In the same breath, many governors are serving their last terms in office.

Proposed BBI changes

Already, a number of them have expressed interest in the presidency. Others, with the proposed BBI changes in mind, have expressed interest in joining Parliament.

Governors, through the CoG, have a critical role to play in the unfolding political and constitutional scenario. The CoG has capacity to determine how the constitutional debate goes, more so how it will benefit counties.

Similarly, the council can influence the presidential transition campaigns and outcomes.

The incoming chairman, Governor Martin Wambora of Embu County, and his deputy, Governor James Ongwae of Kisii County, have to deal with unresolved matters such as increased and prompt disbursement of funds to the counties and perennial health workers’ strike.

The new team should strengthen CoG so that it can play its rightful role in the country’s governance.