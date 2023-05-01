Fulfil promises made to workers on welfare, pay

Yesterday’s Labour Day celebrations, the first under President William Ruto’s leadership, provided a good chance for him to expound on what the government plans to do for the workers.

The Ruto administration, which has been at the helm of the nation for eight months, seems keen to make a difference in the lives of Kenyan workers with the President underlining his commitment to boosting savings through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), promoting healthcare provision and constructing affordable housing, especially in the towns.

In healthcare, emphasis will be on enhancing preventive rather than curative medical care with the recruitment of volunteers to enhance programmes. The President’s message was strong on tackling the causes of illnesses to prevent infection. The President is also promising to revamp the administrative system to sort out the handicaps and seal any loopholes that hamper the delivery of these essential services to the people.

And in what is, certainly, one of the most ambitious, though well-meaning, programmes, as President Ruto set his administration’s agenda, he also unveiled a new salary policy that is aimed at ensuring equal pay for equal work for employees in the public and private sectors. This would be quite desirable and fair as it would enable people carrying out duties that are similar to get the same remuneration regardless of where they discharge their nation-building assignments.

It is potentially an effective way of attracting the best manpower for the government as well. The generally higher salaries paid by the private sector enterprises often attract a higher calibre of manpower. The enterprises can afford it as their ventures are often profit-motivated.

It will be interesting to see how this pitch for equal salaries in the private- and public sectors will be implemented. After all, the public sector also deserves the best brains and most competent professionals to discharge the various duties to improve service delivery.

Equal pay would be an ideal situation; the hitch will be in the implementation. It is, indeed, going to be a tall order for the government, what with its huge workforce of 885,000 civil servants, including teachers, and staff of the parastatals.

Already, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration has enforced higher NSSF deductions and other statutory contributions, shrinking workers’ pay slips. This has not gone down well with the workers, who feel that the government is out to further impoverish them. However, the President has stood his ground, vigorously defending the higher deductions for the NSSF, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the new Housing Fund. This is his new push on savings and healthcare. The enhanced NSSF contributions are a sure way to secure the workers’ lives on retirement.

Get jobs abroad

There is also a plan to enable thousands of Kenyans to get hired for jobs abroad, with at least 10 bilateral agreements lined up. Exporting labour will shore up the Sh1 trillion diaspora remittances, which come in quite handy for a struggling economy.

Interestingly, these diaspora remittances have now become the country’s highest foreign exchange earner, having overtaken tea, coffee and tourism. The money earned by Kenyans overseas is being invested at home to improve the well-being of families and generally boost national development. A popular investment vehicle for these expatriates is real estate, with some decent housing development projects.

However, many workers will be disappointed that, this time around, there was no wage increase. This is hardly surprising, as the economy is in dire straits. Last year, there was a 12 per cent minimum wage increase. The last time government workers got a substantial pay rise was in July 2017.

This is a step in the right direction. However, such public statements are, of course, always heavy on promises but the real challenge is in implementation. The grand plans and promises are good on paper but the usual hindrances will still stand in the way of the envisioned success. Corruption, lack of funds and negligence by some of the officials tasked with implementing the policies are some of the major obstacles to fulfilling the President’s promises to workers.