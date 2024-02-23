Fulfil pledges to Kiptum

While presiding over the burial ceremony of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum in Naibei, Elgeyo Marakwet County yesterday, President William Ruto pledged to extend more support to the athlete’s family.

Other leaders present appealed to the national government to finish construction work in stadiums in Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and neighbouring counties in recognition of the immense athletics talent from the region.

Indeed the best way to honour our departed athletics heroes is to help realise the causes they committed themselves to pursuing, and to fulfil the promises we make to their families when they pass on.

In a short career, Kiptum rose to the peak of athletics achievements by breaking the marathon world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

The 24-year-old Kiptum made history by becoming the first man to run the marathon in under two hours and one minute when he won Chicago Marathon in a world record time of 2:00:35.

At Kiptum’s burial ceremony yesterday, President Ruto also promised to give Kiptum’s family another house in addition to the one the government has built for the athlete and his parents at Naibei.

Galozo Sports, the management company where Kiptum belonged, pledged to form a foundation in his honour. The athlete’s management company would also do well to ensure Kiptum’s family gets all the money owed to him from his performances in races held in London, Valencia and Chicago.

As has happened with other world record breakers in the past, the government should give Kiptum’s family Sh5 million for his record-breaking run in the 2023 Chicago Marathon. Fulfilling these promises is the best honour the government can accord Kiptum.