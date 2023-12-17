Fulfil Afcon promises

Kenya is falling behind schedule in its preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament that it will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.

In September, local football fans were treated to fanfare as Cabinet Secretary for Creative Economy, Youth Affairs and Sports Ababu Namwamba made public the architectural design of the proposed multi-million-shilling 50,000-seater Talanta Stadium, at Jamhuri Sports Complex, Nairobi.

In what is viewed as a major undertaking in sports infrastructure by the government, Namwamba also said Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, as well as Nyayo National Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium, would be renovated.

That is as far as it went as the clock ticks to the tournament.

MISC was closed for renovation on Friday but the government is yet to state the extent of renovation works it will undergo. The architectural design of Talanta is breathtaking and, if built to plan, it could be a lasting memory of 2027 Afcon.

The facilities and strong political undertaking were at the heart of ‘East Africa Pamoja Bid’ by the East African neighbours winning the regional hosting rights of 2027 Afcon. That is why the government should work within the stipulated timeline to deliver the stadiums in time for the tournament.

In particular, Talanta, which will have training fields for use in football, rugby, hockey, tennis and other sports, stands to benefit the development of sporting talent should it be completed in the two-year time frame.