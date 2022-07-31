Free, fair and peaceful polls will boost tourism

While elections are an important civic duty that Kenyans carry out every five years, there are other equally essential undertakings. Everything else does not stop just because there is an election.

During and after the August 9 polls, the country will still be grappling with its numerous challenges. They include insecurity, corruption, the rising cost of living, unemployment, poverty and diseases.

The candidates for the various positions right from the grassroots to the national level have been addressing these issues in their campaigns. They have given bags full of promises to voters on what they hope to do should they be elected. The verdicts are just 10 days away.

However, it’s not all gloom. For the first time since the Covid-19 scourge struck two years ago, there is already a beeline for the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, with the wildebeest migration, a huge international tourist attraction, loading.

The annual spectacle of the throngs on the move, crossing the crocodile-infested Mara River, and valleys, boosts foreign and domestic tourism. It has played a pivotal role in building Brand Kenya on the international tourism market. It’s really encouraging to note that hotels, lodges and camps are fully booked for the first time since the Covid outbreak in March 2020. The scourge led to the cancellation of international flights, disrupting tourism and causing massive job losses.

This tourist season is coming at a time when the whole country is in the grip of an election campaign fever. It’s important, however, that the peace is maintained in the remaining days, during the voting and after. Tourists will only visit if assured of their own safety.

All must play their part in promoting peace by shunning those bent on inciting them to violence. Every election period usually negatively affects the economy, and especially tourism, which is an industry that can only thrive in times of peace and tranquillity. The tourists are excited to be back to savour some of the best safari destinations in the world.